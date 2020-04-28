Can assume Dhoni might not play for India again: Aakash Chopra

cricket

Former India opener and now a successful commentator Aakash Chopra doesn’t believe MS Dhoni’s comeback to the Indian side was depended on IPL 2020. Defying the thought process of a host of former cricketers and reports, Chopra said India’s two-time World Cup winning captain’s fate cannot be judged on the basis of one IPL. Dhoni has achieved so much in his career that, he doesn’t need to go through another test of IPL to prove his credentials.

Chopra believes it’s a huge misconception people had that Dhoni’s comeback into the Indian team would be based on his performance in the IPL.

“It’s a huge misconception that Dhoni’s comeback to the Indian team was dependent on his performance in the IPL,” Chopra told IANS.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field after a gap of more than eight months as the leader of Chennai Super Kings but with the outbreak of the pandemic, IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely, raising bigger questions marks on Dhoni’s future in the Indians side.

“If that is how we will view Dhoni as a player and his career and what he has achieved as a player, then I think we are just knocking at the wrong door because it’s not right.”

Chopra feels that if Dhoni, who was last scene in Indian colours in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July last year, wants to play for the Indian team again and if the team management also wants the same, it will happen.

“See, if the team wants him to play, all that will happen. But if the IPL doesn’t take place this year, the T20 World Cup doesn’t happen this year, of course he will be a year older and with him out of the cricket for more than 18 months, you can assume that you might not see him play again for India,” he pointed.

The former India batsman, however, said that looking at the present scenario, organising the T20 World Cup looks “difficult” in October-November which in turn can open a window for the 13th IPL edition and the tournament can be held even behind closed doors.

“It’s still a long shot because we don’t know how the world is going to operate. This COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. For a tournament like the IPL, you have to ensure players’ safety. It’s being contemplated to have the IPL behind closed doors and I think it’s better to have the tournament with empty stands rather than not having the tournament at all.

“To be honest, the T20 World Cup looks very, very difficult because Australia has already put a travel ban till September. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in October. So, October-November might just turn out to be the window to open up suddenly because moving the entire world to one place and then playing the tournament is a lot tougher than playing, say the IPL, in one country where most of the players are Indians and only a handful of players have to fly in. From a commentator and a cricket lover’s point of view, I would want the IPL to happen,” he added.

