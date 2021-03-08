News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata on International Women's Day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On International Women's Day, Mamata Banerjee to hold foot march in Kolkata. It's a retort to PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a foot march (padayatra) in Kolkata on the occasion of International Women's Day. Read more

Gold price recovers from 9-month low: Here's why

Gold prices rose on Monday, recovering from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, as a passage of the long awaited $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief package boosted the metal's appeal. Read more

International Women's Day: Women MPs push for 33% reservation in Parliament

Several women members of Parliament on Monday spoke in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of International Women's Day. During the discussion, MPs highlighted the issue of lack of women representation in leadership roles as they pushed for 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Read more

Entry, exit at Delhi metro stations between Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line shut

The entry and exit at several Delhi metro stations, near the Tikri border where farmers have been protesting against farm laws, on the green line was closed on Monday. Read more

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements, biggest revelations made by couple

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an interview aired on U.S. broadcaster CBS. Following are key quotes. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal golden lehenga is made by masi Padmini Kohlapure

While attending her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani, Shraddha Kapoor made for the most gorgeous bridesmaid in all her outfits. Read more

'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam Ul Haq says he hasn't come across a player like Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's whirlwind century against England on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England has left the cricketing world stunned, including Inzamam-Ul-Haq. Read more

Ola teases first image of its upcoming electric scooter

Ola Electric's upcoming battery-powered scooter is inching closer towards the final development and now the company has released a teaser picture of the new scooter. Read more

International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post

To celebrate this day and wish others, many also share special posts on different social media platforms. Union minister Smriti Irani is among them. She took to Instagram to share a video to thank “over 6 million Indian women who led the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.” Read more

Watch: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over fuel price hike; opposition raises slogans