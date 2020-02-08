News updates from Hindustan Times: Manoj Tiwari alleges Kejriwal defiled Hanuman idol, AAP leader says god belongs to all and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manoj Tiwari alleges Arvind Kejriwal defiled Hanuman idol, AAP leader says god belongs to all

After an acrimonious poll campaign, the war of words between leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party continued on Saturday even as people came out to cast their votes in the Delhi assembly elections.

Read full story here.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Capital’s oldest voter Kalitara Mandal casts her vote

Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi at 110, cast her ballot on Saturday in Greater Kailash assembly constituency of Delhi, where elections are being held to elect the 70-member house.

Read full story here.

‘Come out and vote, Don’t be lazy’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells voters

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday exhorted Delhi’s voters to exercise their franchise.

Read full story here.

Former Pakistan batsmen given 17-month jail sentence for spot fixing

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail on Friday after admitting guilt for his role in the spot-fixing scandal. Jamshed admitted his role in the conspiracy to bribe fellow cricketers along with British nationals Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz.

Read full story here.

Propose Day 2020: Hilarious memes take over Twitter.Seen them yet?

It’s the Valentine’s week and love is in the air. After a kickstart to the week with rose day, comes the propose day. It’s the day when people express their love for their beloved through a proposal.

Read full story here.

Shikara movie review: Strong performances uplift this slow-paced film

It has been 30 years since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits when over 4 lakh families were rendered homeless. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s mother was also among those who could never return to Kashmir.

Read full story here.

Google Maps turns 15: How the popular navigation app has evolved over the years

How many times have you turned to Google Maps for help when you were unsure of which metro station was closest to your destination?

Read full story here.