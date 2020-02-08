Propose Day 2020: Hilarious memes take over Twitter. Seen them yet?

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:02 IST

It’s the Valentine’s week and love is in the air. After a kickstart to the week with rose day, comes the propose day. It’s the day when people express their love for their beloved through a proposal.

While some a dropping love-filled posts on Twitter to celebrate this day, there are others who are taking a more hilarious route. Several netizens are dishing out rib-tickling posts, especially the one involving a person’s single status or one-sided love.

#ProposeDay is also been trending on the micro-blogging site with over 5,000 tweets.

We have collected some funny memes for you.

Here are the hilarious ones which capture the rants of many single people out there.

God wishing me luck for this #ProposeDay be like 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) February 8, 2020

Many provided tips on how to propose your crush with cues from Bollywood movies.

Propose Day is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the Valentine’s Day on February 14.

What is your take on these hilarious Propose Day memes?

