Propose Day 2020: Hilarious memes take over Twitter. Seen them yet?
#ProposeDay is also been trending on the micro-blogging site with over 5,000 tweets.it-s-viral Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:02 IST
It’s the Valentine’s week and love is in the air. After a kickstart to the week with rose day, comes the propose day. It’s the day when people express their love for their beloved through a proposal.
While some a dropping love-filled posts on Twitter to celebrate this day, there are others who are taking a more hilarious route. Several netizens are dishing out rib-tickling posts, especially the one involving a person’s single status or one-sided love.
#ProposeDay is also been trending on the micro-blogging site with over 5,000 tweets.
We have collected some funny memes for you.
Here are the hilarious ones which capture the rants of many single people out there.
Single on this valentine's week be like ...#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/hYNH9vtRf2— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) February 8, 2020
God wishing me luck for this #ProposeDay be like 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m— siva 👽 (@siva_18_) February 8, 2020
#ProposeDay#ValentineWeek— dǝɐdपूल (@immy_neutron) February 8, 2020
Me watching my friends enjoying and celebrating valentine week pic.twitter.com/PiaTi2auUJ
My propose day be like 😂#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/yjjSjh0qfI— jagdish sapkota (@Los_Blancos25) February 8, 2020
State of mind of single people in Valentine Week.— Rahul - राहुल (@itsRahulKashyap) February 7, 2020
😊🤣🤣😂😂#ValentineWeek #RoseDay #ProposeDay #ChocolateDay #TeddyDay #PromiseDay #HugDay #KissDay #ValentineDay #ValentineDay2020 #ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/SFBf1fNbRJ
#RoseDay— Darshan sk (@hustler0o7) February 7, 2020
#RoseDay2020#valentineweek#ValentineDay2020#proposeday
Me : God find me a Gf this year,,
God : 👇👇😂 pic.twitter.com/PzJZt9gWQ1
Many provided tips on how to propose your crush with cues from Bollywood movies.
Propose like Raj Aryan ❤️#ProposeDaypic.twitter.com/h8iZeWGBQS— Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) February 8, 2020
#ProposeDay— Biswajit (@meme_lord_biswa) February 7, 2020
Best proposal till date. pic.twitter.com/wzH5JPvLV1
Propose Day is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the Valentine’s Day on February 14.
What is your take on these hilarious Propose Day memes?
Also read | Rose Day 2020: Valentine’s week kickstarts with hilarious memes, jokes