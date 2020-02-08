‘Come out and vote, Don’t be lazy’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells voters

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:08 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday exhorted Delhi’s voters to exercise their franchise.

“Everyone should come out and vote. It is extremely important. Don’t be lazy,” she said amid reports of slow pick up in the pace of voter turnout.

Priyanka who will cast her vote at Lodhi Estate, had accompanied her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi to Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency here the Congress chief voted.

The Congress which drew a blank in the 2015 assembly elections faces an uphill task to improve its performance. Priyanka who led a belated Congress campaign for party candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections towards the fag, attacked both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being good only at publicity.

She had claimed that it was only the Congress which had developed Delhi and neither the AAP not the BJP has anything worthwhile for the national capital.

Her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi cast his vote at a polling booth at Aurangzeb Road.

The Congress is contesting 66 seats and its ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is fighting in four seats. The BJP is contesting 67 seats and have left two seats for the Janata Dal (United) and one seat for the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP).

The AAP is the only party contesting all 70 seats.