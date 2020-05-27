News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’, says CM Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:09 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata

The Centre is sending millions of migrant workers back to Bengal in trains at random to politically disturb her as Covid-19 cases are spiking in villages that were earlier unaffected, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday. Read more.

Floods in Assam affect 2.71 lakh in 11 districts, claim one life

The first floods of the year in Assam claimed its first victim on Wednesday with a person drowning in Goalpara district. The total number of those affected by the floods, meanwhile, rose to over 2.71 lakhs. Read more.

SC seeks Centre’s response on free Covid treatment in private hospitals

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to identify private hospitals across the country for treating Covid-19 patients either for free or at a nominal cost. Read more.

Cyclone Amphan destroys one-third of world’s largest mangrove delta, tiger habitat

Around one-third of the world’s mangrove delta – the Sunderban --- has been damaged by Cyclone Amphan, according to a preliminary assessment of the West Bengal forest department. Read more.

Man says Sonu Sood is the next Amitabh Bachchan, his humble response wins over the Internet

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrants return to their home towns amid the lockdown for past two months. However, he has remained modest in the face of immense praise coming his way both in real life and social media. Read more.

TikTok rating improves as Google removes more reviews

TikTok rating on Google Play Store has fairly improved to 2.9 stars as more negative reviews have been taken down. The app’s reviews have now been reduced to 20 million on Google Play. Read more.

FDCI announces India’s first ever digital fashion week

The Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) is ushering in a new era of digital showcase and re-wiring the fashion system. The apex body goes digital as it announced India’s first ever digital fashion week. Read more.

‘Dangerous’ and ‘amazing’: How Instagram is reacting to this woman’s split on two cars

You’ve probably seen all those scenes of actor Ajay Devgn pulling off the incredibly difficult split on two cars or bikes or even two horses. Well, this video of Aleksandra Kiedrowicz, winner of the eighth edition of Poland Got Talent, reminded of all those videos. Read more.