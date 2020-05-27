Floods in Assam affect 2.71 lakh in 11 districts, claim one life

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:42 IST

The first floods of the year in Assam claimed its first victim on Wednesday with a person drowning in Goalpara district. The total number of those affected by the floods, meanwhile, rose to over 2.71 lakhs.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 321 villages in 21 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts have been affected by floods.

A total crop area of 2,678 hectares has been submerged by flood waters and 16,720 persons who have been displaced due to flooding are taking shelter in 57 relief camps in the state.

Flood waters damaged embankments in Golaghat, Barpeta and Nalbari districts, damaged roads in all the 11 affected districts and damaged bridges in Chirang and Baksa districts.

Landslides damaged 30 houses in Dima Hasao district and caused one train to remain stuck at Maibang railway station, ASDMA reported.

The water level of Brahmaputra has been rising gradually due to continuous rainfall in the last three-four days. The IMD has warned that the state is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the next four to five days, reports PTI.

Reviewing the flood situation on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed officials to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are maintained at the flood relief camps to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread in the community.

He instructed officials of the power department to cut off electricity to transformers submerged in flood waters so that deaths due to electrocution do not take place.

Sonowal directed the public works department to repair the 157 roads damaged by floods. He informed that Centre has released a first instalment of Rs 386 to the state disaster relief fund.

