e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Floods in Assam affect 2.71 lakh in 11 districts, claim one life

Floods in Assam affect 2.71 lakh in 11 districts, claim one life

Reviewing the flood situation on Wednesday, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed officials to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are maintained at the flood relief camps to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread in the community.

india Updated: May 27, 2020 20:42 IST
Utpal Parashar |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Utpal Parashar |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Young boys using banana rafts to cross flood water at Darangiri in Goalpara, Assam, May 26, 2020.
Young boys using banana rafts to cross flood water at Darangiri in Goalpara, Assam, May 26, 2020.(ANI)
         

The first floods of the year in Assam claimed its first victim on Wednesday with a person drowning in Goalpara district. The total number of those affected by the floods, meanwhile, rose to over 2.71 lakhs.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 321 villages in 21 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts have been affected by floods.

A total crop area of 2,678 hectares has been submerged by flood waters and 16,720 persons who have been displaced due to flooding are taking shelter in 57 relief camps in the state.

Flood waters damaged embankments in Golaghat, Barpeta and Nalbari districts, damaged roads in all the 11 affected districts and damaged bridges in Chirang and Baksa districts.

Landslides damaged 30 houses in Dima Hasao district and caused one train to remain stuck at Maibang railway station, ASDMA reported.

The water level of Brahmaputra has been rising gradually due to continuous rainfall in the last three-four days. The IMD has warned that the state is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the next four to five days, reports PTI.

Reviewing the flood situation on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed officials to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are maintained at the flood relief camps to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread in the community.

He instructed officials of the power department to cut off electricity to transformers submerged in flood waters so that deaths due to electrocution do not take place.

Sonowal directed the public works department to repair the 157 roads damaged by floods. He informed that Centre has released a first instalment of Rs 386 to the state disaster relief fund.

EOM

tags
top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In