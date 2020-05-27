e-paper
‘Dangerous’ and ‘amazing’: How Instagram is reacting to this woman’s split on two cars

The whole act is incredible to watch.

it-s-viral Updated: May 27, 2020 18:41 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Aleksandra Kiedrowicz doing a split.
The image shows Aleksandra Kiedrowicz doing a split. (Instagram/@flexyalexya)
         

You’ve probably seen all those scenes of actor Ajay Devgn pulling off the incredibly difficult split on two cars or bikes or even two horses. Well, this video of Aleksandra Kiedrowicz, winner of the eighth edition of Poland Got Talent, reminded of all those videos.

A clip posted by the artist on her Instagram handle @flexyalexya shows her pulling off a stunning split on two cars. The video shows one of the cars moving as she performs the stunt. The whole act, although slightly scary, seems fluid and incredible to watch.

“Something new and crazy. Just for fun,” she captioned the video. Take a look:

Since being shared on May 24, the clip has collected over 81,000 views and more than 8,000 likes. People have posted a ton of comments on the post. However, the words “dangerous” and “amazing” stand out in the flood of comments. Here’s what some others had to say.

“Beautifully done,” posted an individual. “Absolutely stunning!” added another. “You don’t have bones,” wrote a third.

“The person reversing the car… They are thinking, ‘I can’t make a mistake’,” commented an Instgram user. “Very dangerous… I know about a girl who fell in a split and dislocated her hip and torn her muscle,” another expressed concern. To this Kiedrowicz replied with, “I know what I’m doing”.

Well, needless to say, people shouldn’t try this at home.

What do you think of this stunt though?

