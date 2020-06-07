News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol, diesel prices go up by 60 paise per litre and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:17 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay

State-run fuel retailers have raised the price of petrol and diesel by 60 paise a litre each, in the first such hike in the base price of auto fuels in 80 days. Read more

Source of foul smell remains unidentified: Mumbai Fire Brigade

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is yet to identify the source of the foul smell, which was reported by residents in parts of the city’s eastern suburbs late on Saturday night, the department’s chief said on Sunday morning. Read more

Congress moves 21 Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Rajasthan

Following the resignation of three MLAs in Gujarat, the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha elections moved 21 MLAs to a private resort in Rajasthan on Saturday evening. The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled on June 19. Read more

BMC requisitioning SRA buildings for Covid-19 isolation facility ‘unjust, unfair’: Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court has said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) decision to requisition buildings constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme for setting up temporary isolation facilities for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients was “absolutely unjust and unfair”. Read more

The Great Diamond Glut: Miners stuck with gems worth billions

In one of the world’s biggest diamond vaults, hidden inside a nondescript office compound on the dusty outskirts of Botswana’s capital, the precious stones just keep piling up. Read more

‘Knew my story could be different,’: Unmukt Chand on not attaining Virat Kohli-like success

At one time, Unmukt Chand was talked about as the Next Big Thing of Indian cricket. After leading India to their third Under-19 World Cup win in 2012, comparisons between Unmukt and Virat Kohli started doing the rounds, with people suggesting that the youngster is likely to climb the same ladder of success Kohli has since he led India to a U19 WC win in 2008. Read more

Facebook gives tips on handling Group comments, posts during social unrest

With the rising number of hate messages on social media and authorities taking action in real life regarding racism and protests happening everywhere in the US, it has become more than important how social media websites handle the related content, specially when it comes to groups and communities. Read more

Can you solve Bengaluru Police’s riddle tweet? It has an important message

Giving a twist to the popular fairy tale phrase “Mirror mirror on the wall” and using as their tweet’s caption, Bengaluru Police has now invited people to take part in a riddle whose answer reveals an important message. Read more

Lockdown Life: Did you become a curfew cliché?

Did you lie to a colleague about being busy, so you could sneak in a nap? Did you judge a celebrity by his kitchen, an academic by her bookshelf and a stand-up comic by the living room in the background of their posts and videos? Read more

Watch| ‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat