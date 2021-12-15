News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai schools reopen for classes 1 to 7, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai schools reopen for classes 1 to 7, set to resume in Pune tomorrow

Schools in Mumbai reopened for classes 1 to 7 on Wednesday after more than 20 months amid a rising threat against the Omicron variant of coronavirus across the country. Schools were shut in the region in March 2020 as part of restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

WhatsApp empowers 500 villages in India with access to digital payments

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced on Wednesday the ‘Digital Payments Utsav’, its pilot program of empowering 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra with access to digital payments through ‘payments on WhatsApp’. Read more

China: PLA conducts nuclear, chemical, biological warfare drill in Tibet

A joint military brigade of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has recently carried out a “real combat drill” involving anti-nuclear, chemical and biological warfare in Tibet in the backdrop of the ongoing Sino-India border tension in eastern Ladakh. Read more

'Nobody is bigger than sport': Sports minister Anurag Thakur speaks firmly on Rohit-Kohli rift rumours; demands clarity

Indian cricket is going through significant unrest ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain last week. Rohit succeeded Virat Kohli in the role, who had originally stepped down only in T20Is. Read more

Karan Johar tests negative, slams reports calling his home 'Covid hotspot'; says eight people gathering is 'not a party'

Karan Johar on Wednesday morning addressed reports calling his home ‘a hotspot’ for Covid-19. He also clarified that an eight people ‘intimate gathering’ isn't ‘a party.’ Read more

Attack teaser: John Abraham washes off sins of Satyameva Jayate 2, Jacqueline Fernandez makes an appearance

After the super debacle of Sayameva Jayate 2, John Abraham is back with what appears to be a comparatively sober action drama, Attack. The teaser of the film is out and shows John in commando mode, taking on enemies after an attack. Read more

Suresh Raina dons chef’s hat, cooks winter delicacy sarson ka saag. Watch

Suresh Raina often posts different shares on Instagram. Every now and then, he also shares videos that showcase him cooking various dishes. Just like this latest video where he donned the chef’s hat to cook a winter delicacy, sarson ka saag. Read more

Suffering from joint pain in winter season? Tips for relief

As the mercury drops and the chill sets in, all of a sudden one may develop uncomfortables aches and pains in the body. Joint pains are especially common in winter season, making life difficult especially for arthritis patients. Read more

Indian-born Leena Nair joins French luxury fashion house Chanel as global CEO

Indian-born Leena Nair quit Unilever to join French luxury group Chanel as its Global Chief Executive. Chanel picked a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world's biggest luxury goods groups. Watch more

