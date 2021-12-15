Home / Trending / Suresh Raina dons chef’s hat, cooks winter delicacy sarson ka saag. Watch
trending

Suresh Raina dons chef’s hat, cooks winter delicacy sarson ka saag. Watch

“Season of #sarsonkasaag is here!” Suresh Raina wrote while sharing the video.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows Suresh Raina preparing sarson ka saag.(Instagram/@sureshraina3)
The image taken from the Instagram video shows Suresh Raina preparing sarson ka saag.(Instagram/@sureshraina3)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Suresh Raina often posts different shares on Instagram. Every now and then, he also shares videos that showcase him cooking various dishes. Just like this latest video where he donned the chef’s hat to cook a winter delicacy, sarson ka saag.

“Season of #sarsonkasaag is here!” the former cricketer wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show his wearing a blue coloured hoodie. He is seen using a ladle to stir food in a pan. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is the background score. It is the song Apna Punjab Hove by Gurdas Maan.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, it has received more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing. His post also received a like from actor Suniel Shetty. The share also gathered varied comments.

“Send someeeee,” former actor Mahima Chaudhry wrote while reacting to the video. “Nice,” shared an Instagram user. “Yummm,” posted another. Many expressed their reactions with heart and fire emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Suresh Raina?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suresh raina instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out