'Nobody is bigger than sport': Sports minister Anurag Thakur speaks firmly on Rohit-Kohli rift rumours; demands clarity

Indian cricket is going through significant unrest ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain last week. Rohit succeeded Virat Kohli in the role, who had originally stepped down only in T20Is. The announcement from the BCCI received mixed reactions with many expressing their surprise at its nature and a lack of clarity over the decision-making process.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had tweeted about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said there is no player bigger than the game.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin had tweeted.

Thakur, meanwhile, said that there needs to be more transparency, while insisting that “nobody is bigger than sport.”

"Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sport. I can't you give information as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info," said Anurag Thakur when asked about the alleged rift between Kohli and Sharma.

On Tuesday, Former India cricketer Kirti Azad said that if Rohit and Kohli are not playing together, then the Men in Blue will suffer and cricket will take a hit.

Rohit will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. It was reported earlier this week that Kohli's availability for the ODIs against South Africa remains unclear. India's tour of South Africa begins on December 26 with the first Test in Centurion.

