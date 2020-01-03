News updates from Hindustan Times| NCP’s Anil Deshmukh likely to be Maharashtra’s new home minister and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:33 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra

Five days after 36 ministers were sworn-in, the allocation of portfolios of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is expected to be announced on Friday, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh is likely to become the new home minister of Maharashtra. Read more

Iran’s Supreme leader vows ‘severe revenge’ for Qasem Soleimani’s killing

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei vowed “severe revenge” for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, calling him a martyr. “We congratulate Imam Mahdi (‘a.j.) & Soleimani’s pure soul& condole the Iranian nation on this great martyrdom. He spent all his life in struggling for God. Martyrdom was the reward for his tireless efforts over the years,” Khamenei said on Twitter. Read more

Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police

The police in Kota has detained around a dozen people who had gathered at the JK Lon Hospital to protest against the death of 100 infants. The protesters, belonging to BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, raised slogans against the state government. Read more

Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis

West Asia might see a significant increase in armed conflict after a US attack killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday morning. Such a situation could be a double whammy for the Indian economy, as it would hit inward remittances and adversely affect trade deficit and inflation due to a rise in oil prices. Read more

Bill Gates will give you Rs 36 lakh to create UPI app for feature phones in India

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and CII.CO to launch a grand challenge for startups and individuals across the globe. As a part of the challenge, participants have to develop a software solution that would enable feature phone users in India to access Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app on their phones. Read more

Bombshell movie review: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie lead explosive cast in truly empowering film

Bombshell is the sort of movie that would’ve had a tough time getting green-lit even two years ago, but like the women it champions, it arrives, encouraged by the industry’s reception of similar stories. Read more

Faiz Ahmad Faiz could be 20th century’s most relevant poet, here are a few shayaris

One of the most celebrated and popular shayars of the 20th century, Faiz Ahmad Faiz was a versatile creative mind. Faiz was also the poet’s takhallus (a pen name). He is credited with countless couplets (shers), radio plays, children’s stories, letters to his wife and children from jail apart from a number of travelogues. Read more