News updates from Hindustan Times: New influenza virus G4 discovered in China, scientists say it can trigger pandemic and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New influenza virus G4 can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring: Chinese scientists

Chinese pigs are more and more frequently becoming infected with a strain of influenza that has the potential to jump to humans, could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person and trigger a global outbreak, a new study has found. Read more

2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report

At least two workers were killed and four were taken to a hospital after a gas leak in a factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Read more

India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC

Signalling that it is all for peaceful restoration of status quo ante in East Ladakh but is also prepared for the worst case scenario, the Indian Army has deployed six T-90 missile firing tanks and top-of-the-line shoulder fired anti-tank missile systems in the Galwan Valley sector. Read more

Mickey Mouse, Doraemon distribute books, food to children of Mumbai’s slum areas

The coronavirus pandemic may be testing the limits of human will and perseverance, bringing down our spirits and making the possibility of life returning to normal look like a distant dream. Read more

Jasleen Royal: Yes, favouritism exists in the music industry, and it’s a setback, but you got to do your work

Singer Sonu Nigam’s video calling out favouritism in the music industry has kick started a debate, with many weighing in on both sides. Talking about how the music industry is for singers, especially newcomers, Jasleen Royal says that there are instances of favouritism that exists. Read more

TikTok vanishes from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

On Monday (June 29) the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps across Google Play Store and Apple App Store, claiming that they compromised user privacy and data. One of the first apps in the list was TikTok. Read more

Fixers use deceptive logos, target various leagues: BCCI anti-corruption official

An International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption official recently said a majority of its 50 ongoing investigations are linked to corruptors in India. The latest investigation by Australian police says they are also casting their net in tennis. Read more