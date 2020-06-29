Jasleen Royal: Yes, favouritism exists in the music industry, and it’s a setback, but you got to do your work

Singer Sonu Nigam’s video calling out favouritism in the music industry has kick started a debate, with many weighing in on both sides. Talking about how the music industry is for singers, especially newcomers, Jasleen Royal says that there are instances of favouritism that exists.

Explaining the same, the singer says, “If labels have signed up artistes, they’ll favour those artistes. After all, the labels are getting business because of them. It’s a business model. Favouritism toh hota hai, it’s a setback but you got to do your work.”

Known for her Bollywood compositions as much as for her independent music, Royal has a pretty positive approach to deal with this situation.

“For how long can talent be suppressed?” she asks, and adds, “If you believe in your song and put it out there online, it’ll reach people. It takes time. I try and not get bogged down by what everyone else is doing, as long as I’m happy. It’s easier said than done. Kuchh logo ke sath galat hua hai. I acknowledge that.”

The singer also feels that being the independent artiste is the best option out there.

“We see that there are only 4 or 5 people who get work because they’re backed by a label. Now, thanks to Youtube , you can make a song and release it. That’s how I started,” shares Royal, who has sung songs such as Preet from Khoobsurat (2014), Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi (2016), Nach De Ne Saare and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Din Shagna Da from Phillauri (2017) and Jahaan Tu Chala from Gully Boy (2019).

Meanwhile, she recently dropped a new song — a rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s classic Lag Jaa Gale — wherein she has collaborated with Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan, who also made her first professional appearance in a musical showcase playing the keyboard.

“It’s a beautiful song. Radhika is a friend, we have a lot of common friends like Aparshakti (Khurana) and Sanya (Malhotra). I’m a fan of Radhika’s work. She’s very inclined towards music and poetry. Whenever we meet, we talk about music. That’s how I got to know how she has a really good musical ear, she can play instruments and all that. Actually, she tells me to act and I tell her to sing,” shares Royal.

