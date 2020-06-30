e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report

2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report

The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, according to the news agency.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 07:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The situation is under control now.
The situation is under control now.(ANI)
         

At least two workers were killed and four were taken to a hospital after a gas leak in a factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, according to the news agency.

“The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else,” Uday Kumar, an inspector with the Parwada Police Station, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twelve people were killed in a gas leak at LG Polymers India Ltd, a South Korean-owned factory making polystyrene products, and hundreds fell sick on May 7 in Visakhapatnam.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report
2 workers die, 4 hospitalised after gas leak in Visakhapatnam factory: Report
Green shoots in rural India set the stage for economic revival
Green shoots in rural India set the stage for economic revival
Weapon systems bought from US an integral part of arsenal
Weapon systems bought from US an integral part of arsenal
‘Unprecedented step’: Indian companies welcome ban on Chinese apps
‘Unprecedented step’: Indian companies welcome ban on Chinese apps
New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential
New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential
India, China corp commanders to meet today on Ladakh stand-off
India, China corp commanders to meet today on Ladakh stand-off
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In