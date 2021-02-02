Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No intention to bring central anti-conversion law: MHA tells Parliament

The Centre, while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, said on Tuesday it has no plans to bring a central anti-conversion law to curb inter-faith marriages in the country. Read more

Municipal elections: BJP to organise two-day workshop for elected members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started preparations for the upcoming municipal elections and organised a two-day residential workshop for all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in the city. Read more

Farmers’ meet in Rajasthan’s Dausa calls for Delhi march on Feb 7

Farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan’s Dausa district have called for a march to Delhi on February 7. Read more

Andhra assembly to summon state election commissioner for breach of privilege

Andhra Pradesh’s state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s long-running battle with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government took another turn on Tuesday with the privileges committee of the state legislative assembly proposing to summon him for a personal appearance in the House. Read more

Ishant Sharma closing in on momentous feat for India, set to join Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan in elite list

The upcoming India vs England Test series holds plenty of significance for Ishant Sharma. The fast bowler last played for India in February of last year in a Test match against New Zealand, before cricket was brought to a halt. Read more

Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout

All those bored of trotting along on a treadmill or looking to tame the exercise doldrums should switch to circuit training workout and Vaani Kapoor’s latest fitness video is enough motivation for the same. Read more

Watch | 'Message to world': Defence minister on HAL's new fighter jet production unit