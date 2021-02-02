IND USA
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout

  • Watch: Vaani Kapoor's circuit training workout is all about triceps dip, cable butt blaster, single leg squats and more and here are its health benefits which will definitely push aside your exercise procrastination
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:49 PM IST

All those bored of trotting along on a treadmill or looking to tame the exercise doldrums should switch to circuit training workout and Vaani Kapoor’s latest fitness video is enough motivation for the same. Apart from an intense cardio workout, circuit training improves muscular strength and also adherence to exercise and Vaani made it all look effortless as she did bench dips, cable butt blaster, single leg squats and more at the gym.

Vaani’s trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala gave a “preview” of the diva’s intense workout session from a few days ago. Donning a blue sports bra teamed with a pair of similar coloured Yoga pants that sported red streaks running down the sides, Vaani looked ready to smash the unwanted body fat beginning with triceps dip on powerplane.

This was followed by cable butt blaster as she leaned forward holding onto a bar and placing her foot on a spring strap as she kicked backwards with one leg while balancing her body on the other. Next up was landis or single leg squat while holding a dumbbell with both hands.

Vaani winded up the circuit training workout with SM triceps press and MFT squat plus knee drive. Her trainer advised netizens to “do each exercise for 15-20 reps and repeat for 2-3 rounds.”

Check out Vaani’s latest workout video here:

Benefits:

To achieve the best results, circuit training must be done 2-3 times every week as it not only burns calories but also improves cardiovascular fitness among its many proven physical benefits. It is a great choice as it combines both cardio and strength training in the same workout.

Tricep dip is a solid chest workout that strengthens the muscles in the shoulders, chest as well as triceps. It also increases the arm strength and builds lean muscle in the upper arms.

Cable glute kickback or cable butt blaster works the gluteal muscles, helps shape and strength the gluteus. It helps create a fuller, rounder butt by targeting the area where the hamstrings meet the buttocks.

As for the single leg squat, it helps avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Tricep press trains the shoulders, chest, lats and forearms apart from working on the triceps. Lastly, knee drives strengthen the core, teach the body to remain stable, gets the heart rate up and improves flexibility, coordination and momentum.

