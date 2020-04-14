News updates from Hindustan Times: No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines, says Amit Shah and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 17:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured there will be no shortage of essential items including food and medicine during the 19 days of extended national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few hours ago. The home minister also lauded the coordination between the states and the Centre over the implementation of measures to contain coronavirus disease.Read more.

‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan

PM Modi extended the lockdown to May 3 but made it clear to people and the states that they should start work on a calibrated revival of the economy after the April 20 review. The prime minister called the next week an agni pariksha, a trial by fire, and nudged states to carry out a granular assessment of neighbourhoods to identify localities that had been free of the disease and allow some essential activities. Read more.

‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the government on Tuesday for what he said was a delay on its part in the purchase of testing kits for Covid-19 and said the country is “now critically short of them”.The comments by the former Congress president came after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday that the rapid testing kits, which were supposed to be in the country on April 5 and then April 10, will now reach by April 15. Read more.

Covid-19 update: Centre set to launch 24*7 call centre to manage movement of goods

The Centre is set to launch a 24x7 countrywide call centre on April 15 to manage intersectoral movement of goods, from farming and agro-processing to household necessities in order to iron out supply hurdles during the coronavirus lockdown, by far a key challenge. Read more.

CBSE, Fit India Movement collaborate to stream live fitness sessions for students amid lockdown

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Fit India Movement have collaborated to provide live fitness sessions by experts for school students during the lockdown. These sessions will be live on youtube, facebook, instagram daily from 9.30am on April 15, for a period of one month. Read more.

Lockdown extension: Hockey India postpones all National Championships indefinitely

Hockey India on Tuesday postponed all its rescheduled national championships indefinitely after the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic was extended till May 3.These tournaments were rescheduled to start on April 29 and continue till July 3 but have been suspended for now. Read more

Amid lockdown, this game called Utopias is all about a better future

An art game called Utopias, made by the AAA collective, is a particularly interesting experiment to indulge with at this given point in time. As the world stays at home, isolated, in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19, AAA (a Berlin-oriented group) has created a game which asks us about utopias we conceive of alone and “what happens when these visions are thrust together”. Read more.

Ever seen a mud volcano? IFS officer shares video, asks people to identify the location

The words active volcanoes often evoke the images of mountains that have the potential to erupt and spew out hot molten lava. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a video of such an active volcano but instead of hot lava it ejects something else – boiling mud. He also asked people to name the place where active mud volcano is found in India. Read more.

Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients

Indian Navy’s Southern Command, Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients with minimal chances of cross infection. It has been developed locally and with available stretchers and will also be available for use by other agencies. Watch here.