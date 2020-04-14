CBSE, Fit India Movement collaborate to stream live fitness sessions for students amid lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:31 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Fit India Movement have collaborated to provide live fitness sessions by experts for school students during the lockdown. These sessions will be live on youtube, facebook, instagram daily from 9.30am on April 15, for a period of one month.

Students will be able to stream and download the live sessions from the YouTube channel of Fit India Movement. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed about this initiative through a tweet on Tuesday.

“To ensure #fitness among the children, I have spoken to @KirenRijiju for collaboration between @cbseindia29 and @FitIndiaOff & provide live sessions by experts covering topics like Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation, boosting immunity etc,” he tweeted.

Kiren Rijiju, sports and youth affairs minister also tweeted a short video informing about the initiative.“

“This collaboration between @cbseindia29 & @FitIndiaOff will be extremely useful for students. It will provide live sessions by experts about Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation for boosting immunity and fitness. Thanks to @DrRPNishank ji for the wonderful leadership,” he tweeted.

Eminent speakers will hold sessions on nutrition, yoga, immunity and many such important subjects. Students can access the videos on Fit India Facebook page, Instagram handle and other social media platforms. Fit India has also made five video capsules of five minutes that will be played in between of the live/virtual classes that are being conducted by all the schools during lockdown.

“As many schools have already initiated online or virtual classes for students, it is equally important to invest in their overall physical, emotional and mental well-being at home during this period,” the CBSE circular, regarding this initiative, reads. CBSE has also released a detailed programme schedule.



