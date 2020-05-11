News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘No salary cut for central govt employees’: Centre replies to ‘false’ reports and all the latest news

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:04 IST

‘No salary cut for central govt employees’: Centre replies to ‘false’ reports

The Ministry of Finance on Monday rubbished the reports of salary cut for any category of central government employees amid the coronavirus lockdown. In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, the ministry described such reports as false having “no basis whatsoever”. Read more.

Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow

Passengers will have to report to the railway station 90 minutes in advance, wear masks and carry their own linen, according to guidelines issued by the Centre on Monday as limited special passenger trains begin their run tomorrow. Read more.

Nirav Modi to be lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, UK court told

Diamantaire Nirav Modi would be lodged in barrack number 12 of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai after being extradited to India to face charges of financial fraud running into thousands of crores, the Westminster Magistrates Court was told on Monday. Read more.

Single-judge bench to hear cases in Supreme Court, a first in 70 years

The Supreme Court will have single-judge benches hearing cases from May 13, the first time ever in its 70-year-old history. A notice announcing the same was published on the website of the apex court on Monday. Read more.

‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him

Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who was banned for his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal revealed how most of his former India teammates preferred to maintain distance from him and that the only two cricketers who did not give him the cold shoulder were Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman. Read more.

Villagers pay tribute to Irrfan Khan by naming locality after him: ‘He was a guardian angel to so many families’

Villagers in Maharashtra’s Igatpuri have decided to pay a tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan. They have renamed the area where his farmhouse stands to Hero-chi-Wadi (neighbourhood of a hero in Marathi). Read more.

Aarogya Setu inches close to 10 crore downloads on Android and iOS, Jio Phone app to roll out tomorrow

The government’s Covid-19 tracking app, Aarogya Setu has now been downloaded on over 9.8 crore devices. The mix includes both iOS and Android smartphones. However, the number is likely to increase drastically as the custom-made version of the app will roll out Jio Phones tomorrow, as per Jay Sahni, Chairman of Empowered Group 9. Read more.

Deepika Padukone twins with mother Ujjala in bright orange for latest Mother’s Day post

Deepika Padukone has been doling out the appreciation for her mother, Ujjala Padukone through multiple posts on her Instagram handle, the latest of which she posted today, a day after Mother’s Day. Read more.

Majority of parents in Mumbai will not send children to school when lockdown is lifted: Survey

Nearly 54% parents from the city who participated in the nationwide survey said that they would not send their children to schools at least for a month after it re-opens and would first monitor the situation in the wake of COVID-19. Read more.