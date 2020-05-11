e-paper
Home / India News / Single-judge bench to hear cases in Supreme Court, a first in 70 years

Single-judge bench to hear cases in Supreme Court, a first in 70 years

According to the new scheme, a single-judge bench will hear appeals arising out of bail and anticipatory bail cases involving offences which are punishable with less than 7 years of imprisonment.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court had amended its rules in September 2019 to allow single-judge benches to hear matters.
         

The Supreme Court will have single-judge benches hearing cases from May 13, the first time ever in its 70-year-old history. A notice announcing the same was published on the website of the apex court on Monday.

Till now, benches in the top court used to sit in combinations of 2 judges to hear normal cases while special matters are heard by 3-judge benches. Cases involving constitutional questions are heard by benches composed of 5 or more judges.

According to the new scheme, a single-judge bench will hear appeals arising out of bail and anticipatory bail cases involving offences which are punishable with less than 7 years of imprisonment.

Besides, applications seeking transfer of cases from one high court to another or from trial court in one state to trial court in another state will also be heard by single-judge benches.

The Supreme Court had amended its rules in September 2019 to allow single-judge benches to hear matters.

Before the amendment, Order VI, Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules of 2013 stated that every case in the Supreme Court has to be heard by benches which comprise at least two judges.

To pave the way for single-judge benches, a new clause was inserted in Order VI, Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules carving out an exception.

After the amendment last year, this would be the first time the change is being implemented.

