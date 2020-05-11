e-paper
'No such proposal': Centre rubbishes reports of salary cut for central govt employees

‘No such proposal’: Centre rubbishes reports of salary cut for central govt employees

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, the finance ministry called such reports as false having “no basis whatsoever”.

May 11, 2020 16:47 IST
Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
File photo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
         

The Ministry of Finance on Monday rubbished the reports of salary cut for any category of central government employees.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, the ministry called such news reports as false having “no basis whatsoever”.

“There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever,” the tweet read.

In April, the ministry had issued a similar tweet clarifying that reports of a 20% cut in central government pensions are “false and baseless”.

A tweet posted by the Ministry of Finance read, “It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management”.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government had announced that senior citizens, differently-abled and widows who are drawing central government pension will get three-month advance pension in the first week of April under the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP).

Under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), the ministry said it has disbursed about ₹1,400 crore to around 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and differently-abled persons, news agency PTI reported.

top news
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video-conference with PM Modi
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
