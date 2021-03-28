Home / India News / News updates from HT: Over 4 crore vehicles on roads are older than 15 years, says Centre and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Over 4 crore vehicles on roads are older than 15 years, says Centre and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Union road transport ministry Nitin Gadkari approved a proposal of levying tax from personal vehicles that are older than 15 years. (File photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Green tax: Over 4 crore vehicles on Indian roads are older than 15 years, says Centre

The ministry of road transport and highways has revealed that over four crore vehicles older than 15 years are plying on roads across India, which will come under the green tax, with Karnataka topping the chart with 70 lakh such old vehicles. Read more

3 injured as under-construction flyover collapses near Gurugram

Two large concrete slabs of an under-construction flyover on the Dwarka-Gurugram expressway collapsed Sunday morning injuring three workers, officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said. Read more

'Modernisation in agriculture need of the hour, have lost a lot of time': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that like every sector, there is a need to adopt new practices in agriculture sector also. Read more

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Six states contribute 83% of new deaths as single-day toll crosses 300

On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM hails achievements of Mithali Raj, women sportspersons

Link PAN card to Aadhar in three days or pay a fine of 1,000. Here's why

'Dawai bhi Kadai bhi not just a slogan, we have to live it’: PM on Mann Ki Baat

Gangster who escaped from police custody in Delhi hospital shootout gunned down

Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, an alleged gangster who escaped from police custody following a shootout at GTB Hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, was gunned down by the Delhi Police’s special cell in an encounter at an apartment in outer Delhi’s Rohini early Sunday. Read more

'If I was selector, I would have brought him back': Vengsarkar vouches for veteran India spinner’s return in ODIs, T20Is

Watching Indian spinner get carted all over the park on Friday by England batsmen was not a pleasant sight, especially for former India batsman and ex BCCI chief of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar. Read more

Holi 2021: Farah Khan hearts gymnast Parul Arora’s special routine Insta video

Holi is just a day away and many have already taken to social media to share wishes for others or to showcase how they’re preparing for the day. Read more

Jacqueline Fernandez can nail a headstand and play with her pet at the same time

Bollywood loves Yoga. From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and Jacqueline Fernandez, it is a part of their lives and these divas have championed this form of workout. Read more

Honda CB500X first ride review: Overpriced but capable adventure bike

The Honda CB500X was first introduced internationally in 2013 to fill the void left by the big and bulky larger-displacement ADVs. Read more

Watch | 'My state is getting a bad name': Supriya Sule on Anil Deshmukh controversy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitin gadkari pm modi mann ki baat
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP