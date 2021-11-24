News updates from Hindustan Times: Pawar alleges Centre has adopted policy of misusing power, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre has adopted ways to misuse power and harass states, alleges Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has adopted a policy of misusing power and troubling state governments from non-BJP ruled states. Maharashtra too has been facing the same issue, he said. Read more

India’s fertility rate drops below 2.1, population stabilising: NFHS data

India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), or the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime, has declined from 2.2 to 2 while the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased from 54% to 67%, according to Phase 2 data of National Family Health Survey-5. Read more

1st Test: India's Shreyas Iyer to make debut against New Zealand in Kanpur, confirms stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane

Team India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed on Wednesday that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut in the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in Kanpur. Iyer had received his maiden Test call-up for the series. Read more

Hero Electric sees 100% jump in festive sales as EVs continue to gain ground

Hero Electric, the country's largest electric two-wheeler company, on Wednesday reported it had sold 24,000 units between October 1 and November 15 of this year, a 100% jump from figures in the same period in 2020 when the company had sold 11,399 units. Read more

Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, in love with both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, makes a ‘blunder’. Watch

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s Atrangi Re is a potpourri of emotions. Introducing her character as Rinku, Sara wrote while sharing the trailer: “Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks.” Read more

Soak up the sun to boost immunity, strengthen bones this winter

Busy planning your winter wardrobe and diet regimen in the cold weather? Do not forget to dedicate some time to soak up the sun as the temperatures go down. Read more

Watch: J&K cop's mother in tears as her son receives Shaurya Chakra posthumously

Mother of slain Jammu and Kashmir police cop Bilal Ahmad Magray broke down as President of India Ram Nath Kovind awarded Shaurya Chakra to her son posthumously. Watch more

