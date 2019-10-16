News updates from Hindustan Times: Pelosi speaks on impeachment probe against Trump and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Will hold off on vote: Nancy Pelosi on impeachment probe against Donald Trump

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the House of Representatives does not plan at this time to hold a full vote of the body to authorise an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

Read here

Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead

The concentration of particulate matter — PM 10 and PM 2.5 — shot up twice the safe limit on Tuesday, when the national capital region’s (NCR) emergency action plan to tackle bad air came into effect, which includes a ban on diesel generator (DG) sets.

Read here

‘BJP bringing up Article 370 to divert attention from real issues’: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, 78, has emerged as the main opposition face in the campaign ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra polls. He spoke to Hindustan Times about the challenges the opposition alliance faces amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s focus on national issues.

Read here

Mapping Shiv Sena’s dynamic with new big brother BJP

It is early morning and Mumbai’s famous Shivaji Park in Dadar is crowded with joggers, cricket enthusiasts, and men and women exercising.

Read here

‘Sometimes less is more’: Sourav Ganguly’s pointed message to ICC over proposed changes

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the BCCI president, on Tuesday expressed his reservations over the ICC’s attempt to stage the 50-over World Cup every three years.

Read here

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make a starry appearance at screening of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy in the US

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted the screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy in Hollywood, USA on Tuesday. Pictures from the event have flooded the internet.

Read here

MGNREGA can revive Rural India | Opinion

Missing in the slew of recent policy measures to arrest the current economic slowdown is any serious policy antidote for the crisis confronting India’s rural economy. What makes this policy silence particularly deafening is the fact that only a few months ago, when elections were round the corner, the rural economy was top priority.

Read here

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 09:06 IST