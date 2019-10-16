e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Will hold off on vote: Nancy Pelosi on impeachment probe against Donald Trump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives does not plan to hold a full vote of the body to authorise an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2019 07:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi(AP file photo)
         

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the House of Representatives does not plan at this time to hold a full vote of the body to authorise an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

“There is no requirement that we have a vote and so at this time we will not be having a vote,” Pelosi said at a press conference.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 07:56 IST

tags
top news
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
Mapping Shiv Sena’s dynamic with new big brother BJP
Mapping Shiv Sena’s dynamic with new big brother BJP
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Will hold off on vote: Pelosi on impeachment probe against Trump
Will hold off on vote: Pelosi on impeachment probe against Trump
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News