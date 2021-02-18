News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol hikes to ₹89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses ₹80 and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Petrol price climbs to ₹89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses ₹80-mark
Fuel prices witnessed a hike for the 10th day in a row on Thursday with the rate of petrol increasing by 34 paise to cost ₹89.88 per litre in Delhi while diesel sold at ₹80.27 per litre, up by 32 paise. Read more
Australian emergency services hit by Facebook ban on news
Several Australian emergency services were hit by Facebook's local ban on news content on Thursday, with pages that warn the public about Covid outbreaks, bushfires and cyclones rendered blank. Read more
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted to avoid jams
Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders continue to be blocked as farmers continue their agitation demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws. Delhi Police diverts traffic for peak travel hours. Read more
Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases
Israel researchers claim to have developed a drug that can help modulate the immune system and prevent a cytokine storm - that leads to the deaths of most Covid-19 patients. Read more
Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo
Shared on Instagram, a video featuring the Asianz dancers dancing to a popular Bollywood song is just what you need to freshen up your mood. Read more
Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls falling in love with Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, took fan questions in a recent promotional event for her memoir, Unfinished. A question that Nick was 'dying to know' the answer to was 'when did you fall in love with me?' Read more
'They need to take pressure off Kohli, de Villiers': Gambhir on superstar player RCB should buy at IPL auction
Gautam Gambhir feels the one thing RCB need the most right now is a good fast bowler. Calling Umesh's release a mistake, Gambhir reckons it will be interesting to see which department gets the most investment on Thursday. Read more
‘Disclose religion before marriage…’: Assam minister on BJP manifesto for polls | Watch
After Srinagar, group of foreign envoys to visit Jammu today
PM Modi to launch Mahabahu-Brahmaputra initiative in Assam today
LIVE: China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours
Cattle smuggling flourishing in Assam under BJP govt's rule, alleges Baghel
‘Facebook, Twitter can’t be accountable to state assemblies’: Centre to SC
A second toolkit was in works: Delhi Police
To enhance accountability, Cabinet clears changes to Juvenile Justice Act
Phishing attack targets Indian officials through rogue email from government ID
Just 4% houses built this fiscal year in PM Modi’s rural housing plan
Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence
Petrol hits ₹100/L in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, nears ₹90/L in Delhi
Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail
24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move
