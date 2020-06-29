News updates from Hindustan Times: Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:21 IST

Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said plasma therapy saved him from Covid-19 and pledged to donate his plasma. “With good wishes of everyone I am recovering at home now. Plasma bank announcement by Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal is a revolutionary step. Plasma therapy saved my life from Corona virus and I pledge to donate my plasma as soon as medical protocols will allow,” Jain tweeted.

India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders phone companies to block them

In a huge move, the central government on Monday decided to ban 59 mobile applications linked to China on grounds of national security. A formal order, asking phone companies to block the applications, was issued after weeks of discussions that started much before the Ladakh border standoff with China. But government officials told Hindustan Times that the deliberations were fast-tracked after June 15 violent scrap between soldiers at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.

India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff

Indian and Chinese army delegations, led by corps commanders, will hold a meeting at Chushul in Ladakh on Tuesday with a focus on cooling tensions and thinning military build-up on both sides of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), people familiar with developments said on Monday.

Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh

Maharashtra recorded another huge surge of 5,257 new Covid-19 cases on Monday as the state’s tally touched 1,69,883, the health department said. There were 181 casualties also, including 92 in Mumbai that took the death toll to 7,610 in the state.

Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has written to the Centre to stop sending trains from at least five coronavirus ‘hotspot’ states, which have registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Laxmmi Bomb new posters: Akshay Kumar’s bright bindi and dramatic eyes are striking, film to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Akshay Kumar shared dramatic new posters of his film, Laxmmi Bomb, as it was announced that the film will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Official remake of south hit Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy that is being helmed by the director of the original, Raghava Lawrence, with Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

Govt to launch an e-marketplace for tribal artisans soon

Tribal artisans will be able to sell their products online soon as the government is working on a specialised e-marketplace. This online portal will be launched on Independence Day. Managing director of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Pravir Krishna said that the Tribes India e-Mart will be launched on August 15 and will be just like e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart, just that it will be exclusively for tribal artisans.

Watch: 24-yr-old woman digs 15-ft well to ease mother’s troubles in Bengal

A 24-year-old woman dug a well in her village in West Bengal. Bobita Soren dug the 15-feet-deep well to ease her mother’s troubles. Bobita’s ailing mother had to walk and stand in queue to fetch water multiple times in a day. Bobita, who is pursuing BEd, had started the digging work in 2019 but couldn’t finish it as she had to return to her college hostel. Lockdown, however, came as an opportunity to the 24-year-old. Watch the full video for details.

