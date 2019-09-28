News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi lands in Delhi after week-long US visit, recalls 3rd anniversary of 2016 surgical strike and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi lands in Delhi after week-long US visit, recalls 3rd anniversary of 2016 surgical strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home to a rousing welcome by BJP workers and supporters after concluding his week-long US visit that included two meetings with the US President Donald Trump and the address to the United Nations General Assembly. Read more

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to December 31 from September 30

In a notification issued on Saturday, the ministry of finance has extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to December 31 from September 30. The deadline was last extended on March 31.

The notification was issued by Central Board of Direct Taxes, a division of the finance ministry. This is the seventh time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar. Read more

Abused women need the support of their families | Opinion

If you are in the media, you tend to become inured to stories of violence against women. It is far too frequent, and hardly evokes any great response. Yet, a recent story about the killing of a young mother of three girls by her husband, and his subsequent hacking her body to pieces, was bone-chilling. The background is all too familiar. The husband would harass the victim for dowry. She was also tortured during her short life for producing three girls. As in many such cases, her family knew about the frightening conditions she was living under, and the threat to her life. Yet, they did nothing until it was too late. In fact, the killer husband had gloated earlier that her family wouldn’t care even if he killed her, and he did. Read more

‘He is India’s solution for all formats,’ Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on Rishabh Pant ahead of South Africa Test series

Ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa starting on October 2, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant found backing from Former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Pant has been under the scanner for his shot selection in his last few limited overs appearances but Ganguly is of the opinion that the young left-hander will get better with time.

“There has been talk about Pant’s shot selection and rightly so but all must understand, he will learn and only get better,” Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India. Read more

HT GIFA 2019: Akshay Kumar inaugurates season 5 of Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the fifth season of HT GIFA, Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament, at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Akshay, the event’s ambassador, encouraged fans to pursue sports, and said that he is a keen sportsman himself.

“Whatever field you go in, keep sports close to your heart,” he said, amid a rapturous crowd. “No matter how much acting I do.” Akshay added, “I feel elated to come to GIFA because it’s something that’s closest to my heart.”

Akshay also watched videos submitted by fans, and picked five lucky fans from the crowd and brought them up on stage. Read more

Happy Navratri 2019: The nine colours to wear for nine days of Navratri

One the most prominent festivals of Hindus, Navratri is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. The festival spans over nine days with each day dedicated to a different avatar of Goddess Durga.

Durga is considered to be the bravest and fiercest Goddess. She is the epitome of women empowerment, and is also referred to as Shakti, Durga protects mankind from evil and misery, Navratri is celebrated differently in different parts of India. Read more

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 21:10 IST