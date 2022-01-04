News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to launch 22 projects in poll-bound Manipur today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid hospital, national highways: PM Modi to launch 22 projects in poll-bound Manipur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of as many as 22 development projects worth ₹4,800 crore in Manipur's capital Imphal today. Read more

Kejriwal tests Covid-19 positive with 'mild symptoms', goes into self-isolation

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is isolating at home. Read more

No way to distinguish Omicron cases from Delta, US doctors in a fix

Amid rising concerns over a fresh surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, doctors in the United States are faced with a peculiar conundrum – they have no ready way of determining which variant of the coronavirus a person is carrying. Read more

'Hope crowd is allowed. He deserves huge ovation': Gavaskar finds silver lining after injured Kohli misses 2nd Test

Team India suffered a huge blow on Monday as Test skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the crucial second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar found a silver lining. Read more

Arjun Kapoor reveals his acting debut with Govinda in Salaam-E-Ishq was cut from the film

Before making his big Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, Arjun Kapoor had worked in several films as an assistant director. However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he even got to face the camera in one of these films, with Govinda no less. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu begins Miss Universe journey in New York and visits new apartment: Queen has arrived, say fans

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu reached New York after taking a flight from Mumbai on Sunday evening. The 21-year-old beauty queen will begin her Miss Universe journey in The Big Apple. Read more

