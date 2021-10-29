News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from today. Here’s what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, UK, from Friday to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 respectively. He will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit, the prime minister said via a tweet on Thursday. Read more

Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI governor for another 3 years

The government said Shaktikanta Das has been re-appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years beyond December 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Read more

Market research analyst qualified as speciality job to determine H-1B visa

In a major victory for H-1B employers, a federal court has approved a settlement under which the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has agreed to qualify market research analyst as a speciality occupation for the purposes of determining H-1B visa application of a foreign professional. Read more

'Targeting players for their faith, asking them to leave country unpardonable': Mohammad Kaif supports Mohammed Shami

Former Indian cricket team players have come out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami who was on the receiving end of online attack after India lost the T20 World Cup opening contest against arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets. Shami was the most expensive bowler of the lot for India, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs in the match. Read more

Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan shares Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant's unseen pics after bail verdict

Ananya Panday's cousin brother Ahaan Panday took to Instagram and shared a gallery of pictures with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. The pictures were shared after the Bombay High Court granted Aryan and Arbaaz bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Read more

Bipasha Basu is ready for Halloween, wearing this…

For this year’s Halloween party, Bipasha opted for a mini blue and silver embellished dress with handwoven glitters from the wardrobe of fashion designer Rocky Star. See pics

