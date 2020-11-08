News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Pride of our village’: Tiruvarur celebrates victory of Kamala Harris and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:02 IST

‘Pride of our village’: Tiruvarur celebrates victory of Kamala Harris

The ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris woke up early on Sunday to soak in the glory of “village daughter” Kamala becoming the first woman Vice President of the United States. Residents of Thulasendrapuram had earlier put up posters, banners extending support to Kamala as the next Vice President. On Sunday, there were congratulatory rangoli messages in front of the houses, soon after Kamala Harris delivered her first speech as the Vice-President elect, in which she remembered Shyamala Gopalan who was from Tiruvarur. Read More

‘I don’t see red states or blue states, but only United States’: Biden tells Americans in victory speech

Supporters of President elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris have gathered at Wilmington in Delaware to celebrate their win against US President Donald Trump.The president-elect Joe Biden was greeted with loud cheers as he took the stage. He thanked supporters and said, “I do not see red states and blue states, but only the United States.” Read More

ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV

India successfully launched an earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites on board its Polar rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday.The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 3.11 PM at the end of a 26-hour countdown and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later. Read More

No immediate relief for Arnab Goswami as HC reserves order on bail

The Bombay high Court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Republic TV’s editor Arnab Goswami who was arrested by Alibag police in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice MS Karnik said it would try to pronounce the order as early as possible. Goswami has been in judicial custody since Wednesday. Read More

Samsung Galaxy M62 could be the next powerful Galaxy M phone

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy M smartphone. Unlike the rumoured Galaxy M02, the upcoming Samsung phone will pack high-end specifications. Touted as the most powerful Galaxy M smartphone, it could hit shelves next year with the Galaxy M62 moniker. Read More

IPL 2020: ‘There are a lot of problems,’ Gautam Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has come down hard on the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the team got eliminated from the 2020 Indian Premier League following a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Despite qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since the IPL 2016, RCB faltered in the final stages of the IPL, losing five matches in a row, and due to this, Gambhir reckons RCB never deserved to be in the playoff irrespective of their finish. Read More

Ananya Panday says Shakun Batra was on her list of directors to work with: ‘It was everything I could have dreamed of’

Actor Ananya Panday recently celebrated her 22nd birthday and when you ask her how she feels about turning a year older in Bollywood, she only feels excited for newer, greater things. Ananya says unlike what most might expect, she actually wishes that people would see her as someone older than her actual age. Read More