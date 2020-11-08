e-paper
US Presidential Election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris to address supporters shortly

US Presidential Election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris to address supporters shortly

US Presidential Election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris to address supporters shortly

Nov 08, 2020, 06:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Joe Biden gestures as he arrives onstage to address supporters during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. - Joe Biden has won the US presidency over Donald Trump. His running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, has become the first woman US Vice President elected to the office.
Joe Biden gestures as he arrives onstage to address supporters during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. - Joe Biden has won the US presidency over Donald Trump. His running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, has become the first woman US Vice President elected to the office.(AFP File Picture)
         

Supporters have gathered at Wilmington in Delaware as President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris will address the nation shortly.

