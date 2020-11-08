US Presidential Election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris to address supporters shortly
US Presidential Election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris to address supporters shortlyus-presidential-election Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 06:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supporters have gathered at Wilmington in Delaware as President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris will address the nation shortly.
