News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 04, 2020

Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to take out tractor rallies in Punjab on Sunday to protest the three farm laws recently cleared by Parliament after his visit to the state to extend support to agitating farmers was postponed by a day as he visited the family of Hathras gang-rape victim on Saturday.

‘Having to prove that my daughter was raped’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal

The mother of the 19-year-old woman raped and murdered in Hathras says she can't get two images out of her head -- one is her desperate attempt to cover her injured daughter's naked lower body with her saree, and the other of being unable to lift her semi-conscious teenage daughter.

BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays

After four hours of deliberations between senior Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) leaders in Patna on Saturday, the alliance partners "resolved majority of issues related to seat-sharing", people familiar with the matter said, even as suspense continued on status of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the grouping.

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: ‘This guy has got some serious talent’, Virat Kohli in awe of 20-year-old Indian batsman

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their third match of the IPL 2020, a result that saw them propel to the top of the points table.

‘I was forced to falsely implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea’: Ex-Dharma producer Kshitij Prasad accuses NCB of coercion

A former executive of Dharmatic Entertainment, an offshoot of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, told a court that Narcotics Control Bureau officers made him falsely implicate actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea during questioning.

Redditors think this ‘flower dough’ video is mesmerising. Seen it yet?

The Internet is a goldmine of intriguing content that can often leave one surprised and impressed, all at once.

IPL 2020: Prithvi, Iyer fifties cruise Delhi Capitals to 18-run victory against KKR

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 19 runs in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah.