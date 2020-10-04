e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: ‘This guy has got some serious talent’, Virat Kohli in awe of 20-year-old Indian batsman

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: ‘This guy has got some serious talent’, Virat Kohli in awe of 20-year-old Indian batsman

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Leading from the front was captain Virat Kohli, who roared back to form with an important half-century. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball to keep Rajasthan Royals to 154/6, after which Kohli’s half-century saw RCB home.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:06 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals.(PTI)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their third match of the IPL 2020, a result that saw them propel to the top of the points table. Leading from the front was captain Virat Kohli, who roared back to form with an important half-century. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball to keep Rajasthan Royals to 154/6, after which Kohli’s half-century saw RCB home.

However, aiding Kohli was a youngster whose stocks continue to rise. Devdutt Padikkal, 20, peeled off his third fifty in four matches, and together the two batsmen put on 99 runs for the second wicket after RCB had lost Aaron Finch cheaply. Padikkal’s fifty came off 34 balls and he struck some lovely shots before being bowled by Jofra Archer.

With 174 runs in four matches, Padikkal has jumped to the fourth place in the list of IPL 2020’s highest run-getters. Keeping the trend of the past editions of the IPL, it is safe to say that Padikkal has been the find of this IPL season. Winning captain Kohli, after the match revealed his first impressions of Padikkal, explaining how he knew the youngster is a special talent.

READ | ‘Really? It’s a question,’ CSK head coach Fleming annoyed on Kedar Jadhav’s batting-order question

“I saw him play and told Simon (Katich) that this guy has got some serious talent because he’s got reach, a great eye, a great balance. It’s very difficult for the bowlers to continue bowling same lines and lengths against a leftie. The way he bats ... very clean shots. You don’t feel like he is taking risks,” Kohli said.

“I just kept talking to him about building an innings. If he can bat longer for the team, it’s gonna benefit us. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd which helped the team eventually. He’s a smart guy, he understands the game well and he responds to the feedback very well. The more he keeps learning, the better it is for RCB.”

About the match, Kohli was happy to have gained two more points, which highlights a good start to the season for RCB, a stark contrast to the way things had panned out last season. The first day game of the IPL 2020 was a testing one for all players, with Abu Dhabi’s scorching heat taking a toll on players, but Kohli was glad to see a few more boxes getting ticked along the way.

“Very important two points,” Kohli said. “The kind of game we had last time around, it is very important to back that performance up. It was a bit warm, but coming from Dubai, this breeze was feeling like a luxury to us because we’ve nothing in Dubai. We were feeling more hot and humid there. Tough day, against a good team, two points in the bag on a tricky pitch, we are very happy with the performance.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
India Inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees
India Inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In