News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers at 9 pm today and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:54 IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers at 9 pm today

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a meeting of MLAs to hold discussions on the ongoing political situation in the state. Read more

Kejriwal says Delhi is able to minimise Covid-19 deaths due to ‘protective shield’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital has been able to “minimise deaths” of Covid-19 patients in home isolation with the help of pulse oximeters. The chief minister described it as a protective shield or “suraksha kavach”. Read more

Watch: Anupam Kher shares a message after his family tests Covid-19 positive

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s family tested positive for Covid-19. His mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece tested positive. His mother has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai while Anupam’s brother and his family has quarantined inside their house. Read more

How to use WhatsApp on two numbers on your phone at the same time

Many smartphones come with dual SIM support these days and that makes things very convenient. However, there are apps that don’t allow you to use both the phone numbers at once - like WhatsApp. Read more

Cops rescue doggo from marshy pond with a kayak, clips will melt your heart

It is always heartwarming to see a kind soul go to great extents to save a canine in distress. Here is one such clip from New Jersey. Chances are that this rescue story will warm your heart and leave you with a sigh of relief. Watch to know more

Dating in the times of Covid-19: Tips to keep your virtual romance alive

Humans have an innate need to communicate and connect, and the coronavirus pandemic has really been a kick in the gut of our social lives. Read more

‘Is he suggesting that Sachin, Dravid, Laxman were not tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain over India remark

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has not taken kindly to Nasser Hussain’s claims that India were a ‘nice’ team before Sourav Ganguly took over as the team’s captain. Read more