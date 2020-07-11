Dating in the times of Covid-19: Tips to keep your virtual romance alive

sex-and-relationships

Humans have an innate need to communicate and connect, and the coronavirus pandemic has really been a kick in the gut of our social lives. Even the loners among us are now beginning to crave contact, missing people we hate is something almost everyone is experiencing, and those unfortunate ones of us who are single and living alone since the past few months have definitely lost their minds from the loneliness and boredom. However, we live in times of technological advancement, so the lockdown should not keep you from forming romantic and platonic connections with other people, albeit virtually. Even with coronavirus and social distancing playing third wheel, people are taking to online dating in hopes of finding love and companionship.

Navigating relationships can be difficult at the best of times and with the added element of not being able meet in person, it can seem quite impossible. But that isn’t the case, with the vast array of dating apps, social media platforms and video chatting apps available, save for a few hugs and kisses, you can still enjoy the intimacy of a relationship. Multiple media reports state that dating apps like Bumble, Hinge and Tinder have actually shown an increase in their user database since the coronavirus lockdown. Finding a willing partner is the easy part, but maintaining a relationship and keeping things fresh is where the challenge comes in. Here are some tips that should help you

Be Creative and Have Fun

Just because you have to stay home and have dates over Zoom it does not mean you should become laidback. It is not enough to just have coffee or dinner dates. Plan to watch a movie on a shared screen, make playlists full of your favourite music for them, sing or play an instrument for them if you know how, play online games together, depending on your interest and choice in entertainment. There is no dearth of fun things to do once you get down to it. Spend as much time as possible, even while doing mundane activities, like cooking or cleaning.

Be Confident

You may come across some difficulties during your courtship period, whether it is network issues, technical glitches or moments of awkwardness, it is important to remain calm and confident. Everyone appreciates someone who can take charge and be responsible. Maintaining a sense of humour when things go wrong is an especially attractive quality. It will also help in your relationship if you are direct about what you want, expect and what you can give.

Be Yourself

The internet can be a tricky place, you will find people living very different lives from you and with physical interaction improbable right now, it is best that you be yourself when conversing with others. After all you deserve someone who will love and appreciate you for what you are, and the middle of a pandemic is really not the best time for mind games. The key to any successful relationship is honesty and if you mean to take things forward it is best start of on the right foot.

Move at Your Own Pace

You deserve a person who respects and accommodates your boundaries. Even for simple things like exchanging phone numbers or talking over video calls. Go with what makes you feel comfortable in that moment, and the person who is right for you will move in harmony with you. Rushing into matters of the heart can have disastrous consequences.

Listen and be patient

Communicating your exact feelings over text or call can be difficult as a lot of it gets lost in translation. Especially during arguments when energies are high, you might say something you do not entirely mean. It is important to listen to what your partner has to say with patience and try to understand their point of view. It is also imperative that you step away from the argument if tempers are too high. Take a breather and come back to the discussion with a calm mind; do not just brush it over. Conversation is the bedrock of any healthy relationship.

