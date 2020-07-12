Kejriwal says Delhi is able to minimise Covid-19 deaths due to ‘protective shield’

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital has been able to “minimise deaths” of Covid-19 patients in home isolation with the help of pulse oximeters. The chief minister described it as a protective shield or “suraksha kavach”.

“If patients detect their oxygen is falling, they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal’s remarks in reaction to a Twitter user’s post wherein he thanked the Delhi government on proving an oximeter on time to his friend who tested positive for Covid-19.

Delhi has been able to minimise deaths of Corona patients in home isolation thru this suraksha kavach called pulse oximeter



Last month, during an address, Kejriwal said that one of the problems being faced by coronavirus patients under home isolation is the sudden drop in oxygen levels. The chief minister announced that all such patients will be provided pulse oximeters to monitor their oxygen levels, adding that once the patient has recovered, the oximeters can be returned.

On Saturday, the Delhi government announced all examinations, including final exams, to be conducted in universities under the city-state’s government stand cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

“In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams,” Sisodia tweeted.

During a press briefing, Sisodia - who also handles Delhi’s education ministry - said that schools and colleges have been shut throughout amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“Delhi government believes there is no point conducting university examination for a semester where no studies took place,” he said.

The national capital has witnessed its Covid-19 tally running over a lakh. So far, 110,921 people have contracted the infection in Delhi of which 87,692 patients have recovered. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 3,334.