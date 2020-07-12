India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:26 IST

India has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus disease cases. In the last nine days, the country has recorded more than 22,000 Covid-19 cases daily.

According to Worlometers, due to the rapid spread of the disease, India’s share in daily global cases has reached 12 per cent.

India on Saturday reported 27,114 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Globally, the figure stood at 2,14,741, according to Worldometers. This is 12.6 per cent of the global cases.

In fact, an analysis of the daily trend shows India has been continuously recording over 11 per cent of the global cases in the last few days.

The trend has been rising since June 30, when India’s share to cases in daily global cases of the coronavirus disease was 10.4 per cent.

India added nearly 29,000 (28,637 to be exact) cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, pushing the country’s Covid-19 tally to 8,49,553. The death toll too climbed to 22,674 after a record 551 Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the data at 8 am showed.

This was the third consecutive day that Covid-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

Of the 551 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 223 are from Maharashtra, 70 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 34 from Delhi, 26 from West Bengal, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 12 from Bihar, 10 each from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Telangana, eight each from Assam and Punjab and seven from Haryana.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 2,46,600 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,34,226 Delhi at 1,10,921, Gujarat at 40,941, Uttar Pradesh at 35,092, Karnataka at 36,216 and Telangana at 33,402.