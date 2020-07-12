e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt updates self-declaration form for passengers as Covid-19 recovery improves

Govt updates self-declaration form for passengers as Covid-19 recovery improves

The officials told PTI that as there are a large number of people in India now who have recovered from the deadly virus, a need was felt to update the self-declaration form to avoid any hardships to them.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 13:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
A traveller in PPE coveralls at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata, West Bengal.
A traveller in PPE coveralls at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

The Civil Aviation Ministry has told the airlines that passengers who submit a self-declaration form that they have not tested positive for Covid-19 during the three weeks prior to the departure date are allowed to take their flight, officials said.

On May 21, the government had made it mandatory for all passengers to submit the self-declaration form before a flight stating that they did not test positive for Covid-19 during two months prior to the departure date.

The officials told PTI that as there are a large number of people in India now who have recovered from the deadly virus, a need was felt to update the self-declaration form to avoid any hardships to them.

Therefore, a few days back, the government told the airlines that passengers need to give a declaration that “they have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three weeks” prior to the flight, the officials said.

“Persons who have recovered from Covid-19 and who fulfil the three-week criteria will be allowed to travel by flights if they show a Covid-recovery or Covid-discharge certificate from their hospital,” they mentioned.

Out of around 8.2 lakh people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in India till now, around 5.15 lakh have recovered. This means the recovery rate is around 63 per cent. More than 22,000 people have died due to the virus in the country.

India resumed domestic passengers flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

tags
top news
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
LIVE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In