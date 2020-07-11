e-paper
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis

Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis

Deputy chief minister said that the degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced all examinations, including final exams, to be conducted in university’s under the city-state’s government stand cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

The minister added that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
