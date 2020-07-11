Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
Deputy chief minister said that the degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:36 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced all examinations, including final exams, to be conducted in university’s under the city-state’s government stand cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.
The minister added that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics