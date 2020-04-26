News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan to organise passage for migrant workers, says CM Gehlot and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:30 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan to organise passage for migrant workers: CM Gehlot

Migrant workers will now be able to go out of Rajasthan and those in other states can come back in a phased manner after his government coordinated with others, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday evening. Ashok Gehlot said the state government wants to send all migrants workers to their homes safely and expected their support.

Read More

Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet

Hundreds of thousands of workers , currently in migrant labour camps around India want to return home -- something not possible when no interstate travel is being allowed and passenger trains are not running. Several states have suggested running special trains to transport these workers. At Saturday’s meeting some states including Punjab, Gujarat, Bihar and West Bengal asked the centre to set a protocol for such movements.

Read More

Bailout plan: Play more matches with India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the richest body in world cricket, has come up with a plan to help countries facing losses due to the cancellation of cricket worldwide -- although the idea is contingent on games resuming.

Read More

Sara Ali Khan bonds with brother Ibrahim over intense workout and knock-knock jokes

Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan seem to be bonding over fitness. On Saturday (April 25) night, the actor shared a picture of the two of them after an intense workout.

Read More

Netflix has secret codes for hidden movies, shows: Here’s the whole list

Netflix has a whole list of secret codes that you can use to find movies and shows, according to genres, to watch. Your Netflix home page is customised according to movies and shows you watch normally. Genres you don’t watch often enough will not be shown unless you specifically search for it with movie or show names. However, there is a way to navigate to content that fly below our radar.

Read More

Word of the Week: Saturnine - A grump by any other name

In the old days people ascribed many qualities to the planets. In 15th century Europe, savants believed that the astrological influence of the planet Saturn -- which was considered in those days to be the planet most remote from the Sun and thus the darkest, coldest and slowest in its orbit – would generate the same qualities in human beings. Accordingly, anyone of a dark disposition, somewhat cold, remote or forbidding in manner, and grave and slow in movement and speech, was described as “Saturnine” .

Read More

UGC to issue guidelines next week on measures to be taken for current, next academic session

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that the two committees which were earlier formed have submitted their reports and the regulatory body will issue guidelines next week to universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current and next academic session.

Read More

Covid-19: How a WhatsApp group helped UK man travel India for treatment

A WhatsApp group helped a UK man travel to India for treatment. BJP leader KJ Alphons had received a message from the Mayor of Bristol about a patient in the UK. Alphons along with Justice Kurian formed a WhatsApp group for Covid-19. Alphons said that they have different help desks and volunteers who reach out for help with food and other needs.

Watch the video for more details.