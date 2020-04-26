Sara Ali Khan bonds with brother Ibrahim over intense workout and knock-knock jokes. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 08:50 IST

A family that exercises together, stays together. Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan seem to be bonding over fitness. On Saturday (April 25) night, the actor shared a picture of the two of them after an intense workout.

In the photo, Sara was seen wearing a tank top with the words ‘Pilates Girl’ on it along with shorts, while Ibrahim wore just a pair of black shorts. Their dog Fuffy was also in the frame. “Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07. #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive,” her caption read.

Sara has been sharing videos of herself trying knock-knock jokes with Ibrahim, and he is often left facepalming at the end of these videos. They recently appeared together in a fun TikTok video, which also featured their mother Amrita Singh. The three of them took the ‘Who’s Most Likely To’ challenge.

Meanwhile, Sara has been at home in Mumbai with her brother and mother, after the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re got stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara is awaiting the release of her next, David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which is a reboot of his 1995 hit of the same name. The film stars Varun Dhawan as the titular ‘coolie’ and was supposed to open in theatres on May 1. However, with a nationwide lockdown in place till May 3 at least, its release has been indefinitely stalled.

On Friday (April 24), Varun opened up about Coolie No 1 during an Instagram live session and said that its future was uncertain, as the world was reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, and stressed that he wants it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

