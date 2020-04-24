Ibrahim Ali Khan can’t believe how bad sister Sara’s knock-knock jokes are getting. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared fresh knock-knock jokes on social media, and once again her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was at the receiving end of things. Sara took to Instagram on Friday to share a post, with not one but two knock-knock jokes.

In the first one, she said, “Knock knock,” and Ibrahim replied, “Who’s there?” Sara said, “Tank,” and Ibrahim asked, “Tank who?” Sara couldn’t control her laughter when she replied, “You’re welcome!” Ibrahim needed to be explained what just happened, and Sara said, “Thank you, welcome!”

Her next joke went something like this: “Knock knock,” she said. “Who’s there?” Ibrahim asked. “Hawaii,” Sara said. “Hawaii who?” Ibrahim replied. “I’m fine, Hawaii you?” Sara laughed. She captioned the post with a poem. “For now, we all live under a rock. All of us - the nerd the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock.”

Previously, Sara had shared another knock-knock joke on Instagram. “Knock knock,” she said. “Who’s there?” Ibrahim asked. “Annie,” Sara replied. “Annie who?” Ibrahim asked. “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” Sara said, as Ibrahim facepalmed.

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut in 2018, with the disaster drama Kedarnath. She followed it up with a supporting role in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh, and Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali. Meanwhile, Saif said in a recent interview that he wasn’t sure about launching Ibrahim in the film industry. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

