Sara Ali Khan plays knock-knock joke on Ibrahim, leaves him facepalming. Watch

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:18 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a new Instagram video of her and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, goofing off together. Sara posted the video on Wednesday.

She wrote in the caption, “Throwback to when you could... But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking.” In the video, Sara does a knock-knock joke with Ibrahim. “Knock knock,” she says. “Who’s there?” Ibrahim asks. “Annie,” Sara replies. “Annie who?” Ibrahim asks. “Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,” Sara laughs, as Ibrahim facepalms.

Sara and Ibrahim, the children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently appeared together on a magazine cover. In the feature, the siblings also spoke about their relationship with each other, and their parents.

“The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” Ibrahim said. Amrita described Sara as “a very God-loving child (who) has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

Sara made her acting debut in 2018, with the disaster drama Kedarnath. She followed it up with a supporting role in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh, and Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali. Meanwhile, Saif said in a recent interview that he wasn’t sure about launching Ibrahim in the film industry. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

