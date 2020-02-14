News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay homage to martyrs on Pulwama attack anniversary and all the latest news at this hour

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay homage to martyrs on first anniversary of Pulwama attack

As India marks the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the martyrs. Read more.

How Balakot strikes were planned, executed

On February 25, 2019, the Indian Air Force hosted a ceremonial farewell banquet for the outgoing Western Air Command chief Air Marshal C Hari Kumar at its sprawling Akash mess. The Then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and around 80 senior officials attended the function. Read more.

On Sushma Swaraj’s birthday, her husband’s warm message for late leader

It is former external affairs minister and late Sushma Swaraj’s birthday today, and her husband Swaraj Kaushal took to Twitter to remember the occasion. He also uploaded a picture of his beaming wife, with a knife in hand, and a cake in front of her. Read more.

Non-disclosure of criminal cases against candidates common in polls

Of the 1,441 candidates with criminal cases against them and who contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, as many as 534 violated the Supreme Court’s 2018 order to publicise details of the cases, said a person familiar with the details. Read more.

‘Need to probe Sanjeev Chawla’s links in India and Dubai’: Delhi cop who blew lid off fixing

There are three key questions that KK Paul—joint commissioner in the crime branch when he headed the Hansie Cronje match-fixing probe, and later Delhi’s police commissioner and governor of four states—would ask alleged cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla if the man was brought before him. Read more.

This Valentines’ Day, console your lonely heart with these 10 films and TV series tailor made for singles

Valentines Day is the worst time to be a single person in the world and seeing cute posts on your Instagram profiles is no help at all. Neither are those listicles on romantic date ideas and movie options to watch with your bae. Read more.