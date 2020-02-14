This Valentines’ Day, console your lonely heart with these 10 films and TV series tailor made for singles

hollywood

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 08:16 IST

The dreaded day is here again. Valentines Day is the worst time to be a single person in the world and seeing cute posts on your Instagram profiles is no help at all. Neither are those listicles on romantic date ideas and movie options to watch with your bae.

No worries, we are here with the rescue. Here’s a list of 10 awesome movies and one TV series to choose from on Valentines Day. Except this list is not meant for lovebirds but lonely hearts.

Here are 10 movies and TV series that will reassure you there is no better way to be than being single.

You (2018)

Boy see girl. He says ‘hey you’ and it all goes to hell. Penn Badgely plays a murderous stalker in this Netflix series who is convinced he is a good man with the best intentions. He falls in ‘love’ at the drop of a hat and does anything and everything he can to keep the object of his desire. He may seem like the sweetest boy next door but beware! He might just burn you alive and keep your teeth in a tin can in his bathroom.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2020)

Margot Robbie with the cast of Birds of Prey. ( Claudette Barius )

Girl meets boy in an asylum and of course, it doesn’t end happily. The boy is a psychotic clown prince of crime who turns the psychiatrist into his plaything. After he dumps her, she decides to finally live a life of her own and form new friendships on her way.

Marriage Story (2019)

Boy meets girl, they fall in love, start a theatre company together and live with their lovely son for 10 years in New York. But when the girl decides to call it quits and move to another city, the boy is made to fight to be a part of his son’s life. Noah Baumbach’s emotional and wonderful film may begin after a marriage has already ended but not the love they shared. Can that love ever really end?

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

Boy meets girl. He falls in love with her despite her warnings. When she breaks up with him and he blames her for all things wrong in his life. Movie lovers have long blamed Summer for leaving Tom, but it was he who was to blame for not backing out in time. You’d probably blame her for falling for someone else later but just because she didn’t reciprocate Tom’s feeling does it mean she would never feel it for someone else? 500 Days of Summer is a reason for us to take a pause and see if we were really ‘wronged’ in our relationships. Also, a break up is not the end of the world.

Queen (2013)

Boy dumps the girl a day before the wedding. Girl feels devastated but decides to goes on her ‘honeymoon’ all by herself to Europe. She makes many friends during her travels, rediscovers herself and learns the secret of happiness: That there is so much more to life than getting married and the world’s definition of the right way to live a life.

Gone With The Wind (1939)

Girl meets boy number one and marries him to make another boy jealous. Boy dies. Girl meets boy number two and marries him for his money. Boy dies. Girl meets boy and marries him for fun. Boy gets tired of her antics and leaves her, says he ‘doesn’t give a damn’. Love maybe complicated but it is not a license to hurt people. If you can’t do it properly, keep away from it. Single people remember, you are doing yourself and the world a favour.

Blue Valentine (2010)

Boy meets girl. They fall hard for each other and get married. Years later, boy and girl can’t stand each other and no amount of sexy blue rooms can help. Blue Valentine is a story of how happy endings may not always be how they seem. People ay walk into sunsets in movies but in reality, they come back home, fight about the dirty dishes in the sink and the mortgage on the house. It is not always a happily ever after.

Piku (2015)

Girl is so tired of boy’s hypochondria, it’s not a joke. Piku takes care of her father, lives with him and his constipation and knows that falling in love will not be for her. She has a bright career, an ‘active sex life’ and though she may sometimes feel incomplete, her father is ready with another set of problems that can keep her distracted.

Her (2013)

Boy gets home an OS. They fall in love. Really. After spending some romantic moments together, the OS is hit with an existential crisis. She leaves him heartbroken but he meets his friend, who is heartbroken herself by a similar OS. Together, they want to start anew. The movie, depending on how you see it, can be a good lesson in getting over relationships and learning from them, even if they end.