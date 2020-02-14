e-paper
On Sushma Swaraj's birthday, her husband's warm message for late leader

On Sushma Swaraj’s birthday, her husband’s warm message for late leader

The government on the eve of her birthday decided to name two key institutions linked to India’s foreign policy after Sushma Swaraj.

Feb 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Late Sushma Swaraj. (Photo @governorswaraj)
         

It is former external affairs minister and late Sushma Swaraj’s birthday today, and her husband Swaraj Kaushal took to Twitter to remember the occasion. He also uploaded a picture of his beaming wife, with a knife in hand, and a cake in front of her.

“Happy birthday ! @SushmaSwaraj - the joy of our lives,” tweeted Swaraj Kaushal.

The government on the eve of her birthday decided to name two key institutions linked to India’s foreign policy after Sushma Swaraj.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said the renaming of the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service was intended to commemorate her invaluable contribution to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service.

As foreign minister, Swaraj changed the face of the ministry by extending a helping hand to many Indians in distress abroad and acquired a reputation as one of the most accessible ministers in the first term of the Narendra Modi government. She died months after she was replaced by S Jaishankar in the second Modi government.

Sushma Swaraj was honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan in this year’s Republic Day awards.

Sushma Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in August last year.

