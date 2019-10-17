News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh jabs Rahul Gandhi on Rafale ‘shastra puja’ and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Haryana elections 2019: ‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath Singh jabs Rahul Gandhi on Rafale ‘shastra puja’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been facing criticism from the opposition over he performing shastra puja (weapon worship) of the first Rafale fighter jet in France. Singh hit back at the Congress on Thursday saying that worshiping weapons during Vijaydashami is a tradition.

Read here

‘Vehicles carrying school children will be exempt from odd-even rule,’ says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vehicles carrying school children and two wheelers will be exempt from the odd-even road rationing scheme, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Read here

At briefing for US lawmakers, a question on ‘Hindu music’ to indoctrinate in J&K

A senior Indian official on Wednesday sought to address concerns raised by US lawmakers at a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill that ranged from the restrictions in place in Kashmir to a “preposterous” allegation that “Hindu music” was being forced upon Muslims there.

Read here

‘You have to ask Modi ji and Pakistan PM’: Sourav Ganguly on India-Pakistan cricketing ties

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI’s next president on October 23, has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan can only take place after the permission of the Indian government.

Read here

No better place to invest than in India, govt continuously working to bring reforms: Nirmala Sitharaman

Investors can find no better place in the world than India that has a democracy loving and capitalist respecting environment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read here

Karwa Chauth 2019: Amitabh Bachchan crops himself from pic to wish Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor posts candid video

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a candid post on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, for his wife Jaya Bachchan. He has posted a black-and-white picture featuring Jaya Bachchan and has cropped himself from the frame.

Read here

Kashmir: Centre must restore rights. But terror can’t be ignored | Opinion

The government, on Monday, partly lifted the ban on mobile phones in Kashmir. This sparked the revival of instant communication, bringing forth both heartwarming and heartbreaking stories of how individuals, families, couples, reconnected with each other after 70 days.

Read here

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:53 IST